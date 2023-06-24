Analysis: National success but local challenges for Labour Party in Lincolnshire

In the May local elections in Lincolnshire, the Labour Party faced a challenging landscape, losing seats across several districts.

While Liberal Democrats and Independents managed to capitalise on Conservatives’ unpopularity, Labour failed to make a breakthrough in the county. This was very different to the national picture where Labour performed well and became the largest party in local government in Great Britain.

