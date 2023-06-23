1 min ago

Android update triggers surge in accidental 999 calls, Lincolnshire Police warn

Police urge android users to stay on line after accidental 999 dial
Lincolnshire Police Force Control Room. | Image: Stock

Lincolnshire Police has issued a warning to Android users following a surge in accidental 999 calls triggered by a recent software update.

The force has been grappling with a significant increase in ‘pocket dial’ emergency calls, which they attribute to an Android update that activates an SOS feature when a side button is pressed five times.

