Android update triggers surge in accidental 999 calls, Lincolnshire Police warn
Police urge android users to stay on line after accidental 999 dial
Lincolnshire Police has issued a warning to Android users following a surge in accidental 999 calls triggered by a recent software update.
The force has been grappling with a significant increase in ‘pocket dial’ emergency calls, which they attribute to an Android update that activates an SOS feature when a side button is pressed five times.
Read the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite.
Android update triggers surge in accidental 999 calls, Lincolnshire Police warn
Police urge android users to stay on line after accidental 999 dial
Lincolnshire Police has issued a warning to Android users following a surge in accidental 999 calls triggered by a recent software update.
The force has been grappling with a significant increase in ‘pocket dial’ emergency calls, which they attribute to an Android update that activates an SOS feature when a side button is pressed five times.
Read the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite.