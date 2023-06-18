Calls for 700 Citizens’ Panel volunteers to have say on Lincoln’s future

Nestled halfway up Lincoln’s Steep Hill is Norman House, a picturesque stone building which is believed to be one of the oldest surviving domestic buildings in the UK.

Dating back to around 1170-80, it is a trove of historical features.

The medieval building boasts a rounded Romanesque doorway arch, with its early exterior features preserved including the re-set first floor window.

Step inside and you will see unique architectural features like the oldest tessellated arch in Europe.

For many years, it was incorrectly believed to have belonged to a fabulously wealthy moneylender named Aaron the Jew, as a plaque near its entrance claims.

Jews began to settle in Lincoln during the reign of King Stephen, when the city was one of the richest in England.

Aaron grew so rich that his fortune overshadowed the monarch’s successor, King Henry II.

He had business in nine shires, with the king and Bishop of Lincoln among those who borrowed extensively from him to build castles, cathedrals, and monasteries.

When he died in 1189, a new government department was formed to cope with his vast property. It took them 15 years to conclude the business.

According to The Jewish Chronicle, many of his loans remained outstanding and the money passed to Henry II by law.

However, the connection with Norman House is today believed to be incorrect, which could be why the building was renamed.

In fact, the house’s first known inhabitant was Joceus of York, and it’s now believed Aaron is more likely to have lived in the Bail when in Lincoln.

There is also a barrel-vaulted cellar which is reached by a narrow, winding stone staircase, hidden behind some stocked shelves.

In addition, there is also a framed patch of wall, which is wattle and daub and is believed to be part of the original wall.

The building is said to have been altered in the 18th and 19th century and restored in 1878, and again in the 20th century.

The house is now occupied by Imperial Teas of Lincoln, a business that has been based there for 16 years.

Sophie Kamal, from Imperial Teas of Lincoln said: “Imperial Teas is very proud to be the current custodians of Norman House.

“We believe our lovely tea pots, hand blended teas and on-site roasted coffees are the perfect fit for such a historic building and much-loved landmark.”