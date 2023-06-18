Calls for 700 Citizens’ Panel volunteers to have say on Lincoln’s future
Your city, your voice
The City of Lincoln Council is embarking on a mission to revitalise the Citizens’ Panel by recruiting nearly 700 new volunteers.
The group serves as a crucial platform for engaging with local residents and understanding their perspectives on council matters and community issues. The initiative is part of the council’s plan to boost the panel’s numbers to over 1,000, fostering a more active and representative body.
