Council must address substance misuse to prevent “tsunami” of issues

Calls to talk about substance misuse more openly

Councillors have called for substance misuse to be as openly discussed as mental health to avoid a “tsunami” of issues in the future.

A report before councillors said that tackling substance misuse costs Lincolnshire services a staggering £264 million each year. This includes the demands placed on health, social care, prison, law enforcement and emergency services.

