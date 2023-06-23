Farming prodigy delighted with new wheels for his business

An 11-year-old schoolboy with autism, who has captured the hearts of TV viewers as a farming expert, is overjoyed with a new donated trailer to develop his farm.

Joe Trofer-Cook, a resident of Billinghay, Lincoln, overcame academic challenges and found solace in pursuing his dream of becoming a farmer. Starting from scratch, Joe established a flourishing livestock enterprise.

Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite