Farming prodigy delighted with new wheels for his business
From selling vegetables to TV stardom, Joe’s agricultural career continues
An 11-year-old schoolboy with autism, who has captured the hearts of TV viewers as a farming expert, is overjoyed with a new donated trailer to develop his farm.
Joe Trofer-Cook, a resident of Billinghay, Lincoln, overcame academic challenges and found solace in pursuing his dream of becoming a farmer. Starting from scratch, Joe established a flourishing livestock enterprise.
