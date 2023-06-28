“I was brainwashed”: Apology from jailed Lincoln white supremacist

A Lincoln white supremacist jailed for over 12 years after he sent fake anthrax to the Queen and organised a ‘Punish a Muslim Day’ campaign has apologised and blamed online material for “brainwashing” him.

In a letter sent to The Lincolnite, David Parnham claims that he no longer has hatred towards Islam. He sent over 300 malicious letters to public figures, and was charged with soliciting murder, a bomb hoax, sending a fake noxious substance and distributing letters encouraging others to harm Muslims.

Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite.