Inspiring the next generation: RAF Cranwell hosts graduation ceremony

RAF Cranwell’s prestigious Whittle Hall reverberated with excitement and pride as the Air & Space Institute (ASI) and Peterborough and Stamford Air & Defence Colleges (ADC) came together to celebrate a momentous Graduation Ceremony.

The ceremony paid homage to exceptional students who had excelled in the fields of Civil Aviation and Military & Defence, surrounded by their loved ones.

Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite