Lincoln’s historic Constitutional Club building on ‘endangered list’
The search for the building’s saviour continues
The former Constitutional Club building in Lincoln, which once housed Circle nightclub and Tiago restaurant, is in The Victorian Society’s ‘Top Ten Endangered Buildings list 2023’.
Situated on Silver Street, the Grade II listed building from 1895 stands vacant and in desperate need of a new owner and thorough restoration to guarantee its survival.
