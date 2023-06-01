Lincolnshire council ordered to apologise (again) over Louth travel scheme

Lincolnshire County Council has been told to issue a second apology over its handling of the Active Travel Scheme in Louth. The Local Government Ombudsman report found the council at fault for failing to consult with local disability groups, neglecting to consider an equality assessment, and poor record keeping.

The Active Travel Scheme, which was designed to improve pedestrian and cycle access in the town, has stirred controversy since its inception. Critics argue that the scheme has made the town centre less accessible for people who struggle with mobility, including disabled people, older people, pregnant women, and new mothers.

