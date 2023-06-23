Lincolnshire man who Googled ‘how to hide drugs’ jailed for £23m cocaine haul
Arrested at port: Evidence unveils lorry driver’s connection to criminal network
A lorry driver from Crowle near Scunthorpe has been handed a prison sentence of 13-and-a-half years for his involvement in an ambitious cocaine smuggling plot orchestrated by an organised crime group.
Darryl Sellars, 33, was apprehended on February 28, 2023, upon his return to the port of Killingholme in north Lincolnshire, having journeyed to the Netherlands two days earlier to collect the illicit substances.
