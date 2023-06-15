Lincolnshire Police self-refers to IOPC following Lincoln man’s death

Lincolnshire Police has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) following the death of a man in Lincoln.

Officers confirmed they had made the mandatory referral on June 7, two days after the incident on Gaunt Street in which Philip Woods, 66, was found injured and pronounced dead at the scene. Following a murder investigation, Krystian Skowronski, 32, of Gaunt Street, Lincoln, was arrested the same evening and later charged with manslaughter and affray.

