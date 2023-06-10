Marking 160 years of Brigg Town FC: The world’s seventh oldest football club

Brigg Town, affectionately known as The Zebras, are not just a club, but a treasure trove of football history.

Established in 1864, The Zebras are believed to be the seventh oldest football club in the world, and this season, they celebrate their 160th anniversary. The club, with an average home game attendance of 285, are also believed to be the oldest town club, as well as the oldest surviving in Lincolnshire, and the ‘first team to play in black and white stripes’.

