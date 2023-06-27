Network Rail takes action: Lincoln footbridge gets a clean-up

Lincoln’s Brayford Wharf East footbridge has been given a spring clean after concerns over its grimy condition.

The Lincolnite had previously raised questions about the state of the multi-million-pound bridge with Network Rail. Cleaning crews were seen working diligently on Friday, making an effort to remove the majority of the graffiti that had tarnished its appearance.

Read the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite.