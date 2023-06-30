New Lincoln event line-up: A “positive” move or “underwhelming”?

Lincoln’s newly announced events plans have stirred a whirlwind of reactions.

While local businesses, the Bailgate Guild, and the Federation of Small Businesses see potential in the new events, many members of the public have voiced disappointment, describing the new events as “underwhelming”.

The new events include an ice trail, inflatable monsters, and local bands.

Read the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite.