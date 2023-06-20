Public safety enquiry to be held into East Lindsey taxi driver
The hearing will be confidential
East Lindsey District Council is to hold an urgent review of an anonymous taxi driver’s licence.
The case will be reviewed under its Rapid Response Procedure policy which is designed to deal with serious offences “that may affect public safety”, including rape, sexual assault, violent attacks, and serious motoring accidents. The case is due to appear before the council’s General Licensing Committee on Monday.
