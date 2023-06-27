South Holland Centre bounces back from pandemic and flooding
Recovery bolstered by successful live events and hiring
The South Holland Centre in Spalding is making a strong recovery from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and a severe flooding incident, according to the latest reports.
Documents due to appear before South Holland District Council’s Performance Monitoring Panel next Tuesday said the December 2022 pantomime marked a significant milestone as the most popular event to date.
