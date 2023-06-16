The loyalty that dare not speak its name

The media have now devoted acres of newspaper print and thousands of hours now to the saga of perhaps the most dishonest politician ever to hold high office in the UK. His mendaciousness and disturbing personality disorders have been laid bare repeatedly for many years and in concentrated form ever since he embarked on his disingenuous Brexit quest some seven years ago now.

So we have no real need to revisit this sordid tale again, although readers may have to forgive the odd referencing back for the purpose of clarity.

Continue reading the full column on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite