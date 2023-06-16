Two former Gainsborough doctors suspended after faking patient records

Two doctors who worked at a Gainsborough surgery have both been handed year-long suspensions from practising medicine after falsifying patient records.

Dr. Tariq Aziz Siddiqui and Dr. Syed Imam were found to have created consultations and reviews that didn’t exist. They worked at Cleveland Surgery on Vanessa Drive in Gainsborough, which is now under new management after closing in 2019.

