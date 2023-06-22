Western Growth Corridor: One-way traffic system replaced

The Western Growth Corridor’s planned one-way system on Birchwood Avenue and Skellingthorpe Road will now be replaced with a traffic lights system, it has been confirmed.

The one.network website recently announced that the construction, initially set for July, will now begin on August 7. The project, expected to last about 52 weeks, will result in a new signal junction on Skellingthorpe Road, providing access to the Western Growth Corridor site.

