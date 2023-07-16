The ‘greatest coach England never had’ – and the time he managed in Lincolnshire

George Raynor’s remarkable career took him from the World Cup to Skegness

One month George Sidney Raynor was managing Sweden as they reached a World Cup final – the next, he was in charge of Skegness Town AFC in the old Midlands League.

Raynor’s remarkable journey is the answer to the trivia question of who was the first English manager to reach a World Cup final.

