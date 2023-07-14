Bittersweet news as Laceby chocolate maker denied extension

The Chocolat Story would have hosted workshops and parties

A North East Lincolnshire artisan chocolate-maker’s hopes for a building expansion to host parties and chocolate-making workshops have been dashed due to traffic safety concerns.

The applicant Tracy Clay’s husband, John, made the case for an outbuilding for The Chocolat Story in Laceby to allow it to host workshops and parties. Its position, just off the westbound A46, was a concern for the council’s highways team.

