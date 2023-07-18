Call for improvement for Lincolnshire’s ‘Cinderella’ bus services
Improved staffing levels lead to fewer cancellations, but gaps in coverage remain
The gaps in Lincolnshire’s bus services have seen them labelled as a ‘Cinderella service’.
Councillor Tom Ashton called for an investigation during a meeting of the Lincolnshire County Council’s Highways and Transport Scrutiny Committee on Monday. It comes as staffing levels return to pre-COVID levels and passengers see fewer cancellations.
