Call for improvement for Lincolnshire’s ‘Cinderella’ bus services

Improved staffing levels lead to fewer cancellations, but gaps in coverage remain

The gaps in Lincolnshire’s bus services have seen them labelled as a ‘Cinderella service’.

Councillor Tom Ashton called for an investigation during a meeting of the Lincolnshire County Council’s Highways and Transport Scrutiny Committee on Monday. It comes as staffing levels return to pre-COVID levels and passengers see fewer cancellations.

Read the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite.