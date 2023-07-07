Campaign launched to save centuries-old Lincolnshire pub from conversion

A campaign has been launched to save a historic pub from permanent closure in a Market Rasen village.

The White Hart in Lissington, which has served the community for centuries, could be converted under plans submitted by former landlords Allison Redstone and Ronnie Grech to convert the building into a dwelling house. The Friends of the White Hart, a coalition of local residents, have voiced their opposition to the proposed change.

