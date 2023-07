Traffic is already terrible in the area, residents say

Plans to build 120 new homes at the former Hykeham Quarry have stirred local disagreement, resulting in almost 100 objections.

The proposals, put forth by cement supplier Cemex UK, aim to repurpose the land off Heron Walk into a residential area, which could help curb local anti-social behaviour.

Read the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite.