Council poised to approve construction of 132 new homes in Lincoln village

Plans to build 132 new homes in Swinderby are on the verge of receiving approval from North Kesteven District Council.

In the past, the eight-hectare brownfield off Moor Lane has been criticised for being “unsightly, noisy, large commercial business that to many is spoiling the beauty and character of the village.”

The ambitious proposal from developer Peter Sowerby Homes are set to go before the council’s Planning Committee on Tuesday, July 11.