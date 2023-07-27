Grimsby singer dreams big after debut single tops iTunes RnB charts

She was shocked and delighted at the song’s response

Having seen her debut single reach at the top of the iTunes RnB charts, a young Grimsby singer is dreaming of performing at festivals with her idols.

Karys Kennedy was a ‘secret singer’ as a child, only recording herself singing Little Mix songs or singing along to Oasis with her dad in the car. It wasn’t until her Year 11 leavers’ assembly performance at Healing Academy that others started to recognise her singing prowess.

Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite