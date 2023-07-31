How Lincolnshire can become leading light for defence industry

Could Greater Lincolnshire build on its aviation history to become a leading player in the defence and security industry?

A bid to promote the county’s sector was launched on Friday, bringing together businesses specialising in intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance. It envisions Greater Lincolnshire as a national hub for defence and security innovation, production, and service, and hopes to attract new enterprises to the area.

Read the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite.