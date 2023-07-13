Lincoln’s Tap & Spile to become White Horse gastro pub as Kine to close and evolve

Lincoln’s Tap & Spile will be reopening this autumn and revert back to its old ‘White Horse’ name as popular restaurant Kine evolves into a new venture.

Former freelance documentary filmmaker Jason Lord-Castle established Kine restaurant on Lincoln’s West Parade in 2018. The restaurant will close towards the end of September, although the new gastro pub will keep “the essence of Kine”.

Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite