A second inmate also absconded on the same day

A convicted robber with links to Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire has absconded from a prison in Derbyshire.

Jaye Whitten, 37, was previously convicted at Nottingham Crown Court in 2021 for robbery and attempted burglary before being jailed for six years. Whitten absconded from HMP Sudbury on Friday, July 14, 2023.

