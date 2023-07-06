New health and care centre for Boston on the cards

A new health and care centre is planned for Boston, according to a new report from the Boston Borough Council.

The council, in collaboration with the Lincolnshire Integrated Care Board (ICB), is in the early stages of developing a business case and strategy for the centre. Boston Borough Council’s full council on Monday will be asked to vote in favour of taking the project forward.

Read the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite.