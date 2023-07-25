4 hours ago

No, there’s no human meat factory in Lincolnshire – Channel 4 show sparks debate

Gregg Wallace’s mockumentary explores a very different solution to the cost of living crisis
Gregg Wallace hosted 'The British Miracle Meat' on Channel 4 which explored a fictional factory in Lincolnshire that engineers human meat. | Photo: Channel 4

A Channel 4 mockumentary exploring a fictional Lincolnshire factory that produces meat ‘by humans from humans’ has caught viewers by surprise.

Gregg Wallace Gregg investigated a controversial new lab-grown meat product that its makers claim could provide a “solution to the cost-of-living crisis”.

