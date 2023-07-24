‘Now, not in 15 years’: Call for public vote on Theddlethorpe nuclear waste dump
Campaigners say the area is stuck in limbo
Campaigners are calling for an immediate public vote on the proposed nuclear waste storage facility at Theddlethorpe after it was taken off a council agenda last week.
East Lindsey District Council had been due to discuss whether to move forward with a public test of support on an underground storage facility. However this was cancelled as the council sought legal advice, triggering criticism from both residents and the UK/Ireland Nuclear Free Local Authorities (NFLA).
