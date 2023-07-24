2 mins ago

‘Now, not in 15 years’: Call for public vote on Theddlethorpe nuclear waste dump

Campaigners say the area is stuck in limbo
Protestors against the nuclear storage plans in Lincolnshire. | Photo: Daniel Jaines

Campaigners are calling for an immediate public vote on the proposed nuclear waste storage facility at Theddlethorpe after it was taken off a council agenda last week.

East Lindsey District Council had been due to discuss whether to move forward with a public test of support on an underground storage facility. However this was cancelled as the council sought legal advice, triggering criticism from both residents and the UK/Ireland Nuclear Free Local Authorities (NFLA).

