Plans in the works to improve Sleaford monument

North Kesteven District Council is putting together plans for major improvements to the Handley Memorial, the authority has confirmed.

NKDC is in the early stages of designing the works which could include landscaping and new seating, as well as new feature lighting for the monument and a plaque. Meanwhile, repairs to a nearby footpath by Lincolnshire County Council are also due to begin.

