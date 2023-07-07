Skegness grandma and aunt jailed for murder cover-up

A total of four people were sentenced

Two women who confessed to helping a family member after his fatal shooting of another man have received jail sentences.

Diane Riley, 65, answered a call from her grandson, 30-year-old Lewis Hutchinson, in the afternoon of April 13 last year. This call took place roughly 12 hours after Hutchinson murdered 29-year-old Mihai Dobre in Paston, Peterborough.

Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite