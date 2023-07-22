What a difference! How the Cornhill has changed over the years

Before and after the major redevelopment

The Cornhill Quarter area of the city has certainly changed a lot in recent years after a £70 million redevelopment project.

The first phase of the project began in 2016. Various businesses then closed their doors or relocated and areas were bulldozed to usher in a new era, boasting an array of restaurants, shops, a gym, and a cinema.

Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite