1 min ago

What a difference! How the Cornhill has changed over the years

Before and after the major redevelopment
Look how the Cornhill has changed from 2009 to the present day. | Photo: Google Street View/The Lincolnite

The Cornhill Quarter area of the city has certainly changed a lot in recent years after a £70 million redevelopment project.

The first phase of the project began in 2016. Various businesses then closed their doors or relocated and areas were bulldozed to usher in a new era, boasting an array of restaurants, shops, a gym, and a cinema.

Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite