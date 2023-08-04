35 years of service: Former county council leader Rob Parker reflects on his journey

As he steps down from Lincolnshire County Council after 35 years of public service, Councillor Rob Parker believes that the council is now a “whole lot better” than when he first joined.

Having served as the leader of the Council during a critical period between 1993 and 1997, Councillor Parker leaves behind a remarkable legacy that has shaped the county’s political landscape and impacted countless lives. He has also been a leading figure in the Labour group, having led it twice from 1991–2013 and since 2017.

