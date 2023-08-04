Android glitch triggers record-breaking 999 calls in Lincolnshire

Lincolnshire Police have blamed an Android smart-phone issue for the fact that June was their busiest month ever for 999 calls, with an average of 110 abandoned or silent calls per day.

This figure is more than double the usual average, and resulted in a record 13,713 calls to 999. The previous record for the highest number of 999 calls in a month was in August 2022, with 12,972 calls. In June last year, the force received 10,933 calls, marking it as the busiest June on record until this year.

Read the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite.