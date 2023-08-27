Blossoming dreams: Couple transforms grief into thriving Lincolnshire fruit farm

“We looked at each other and said: What are we waiting for?'”

Amidst the darkest of times, an enterprising couple have transformed their personal dreams into a reality that’s now thriving on a former fruit farm near Market Rasen.

Jayne and Paul Hollingsworth faced the loss of loved ones in recent years – Paul’s father and stepfather, as well as Jayne’s mother – amidst the challenging backdrop of a pandemic.

Read the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite