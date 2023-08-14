Heart courage, resilience: Meet Lincolnshire’s Invictus Games stars 🏅

They have truly inspiring stories

Six brave men and women from Lincolnshire will compete at the 2023 Invictus Games in Dusseldorf, Germany, from September 9 to 16, 2023.

Their remarkable stories, including a woman who survived a bomb explosion in the Army and a Royal Air Force member rendered deaf after brain surgery, stand testament to their resilience.

Read the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite