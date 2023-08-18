Langtoft divided: Council leader defends decision to house refugee families in rural village

Set to be available in a matter of weeks

The leader of South Kesteven District Council has defended the decision to house 12 refugee families in newly constructed homes in the small rural village of Langtoft.

Councillor Richard Cleaver (Independent), who assumed the position in May, firmly backed the council’s initiative to accommodate refugee families from Afghanistan and Ukraine whose visas have already been processed in the village with a population of just over 500.

