Lincolnshire Food & Farming Excellence Awards: Countdown begins!

With a mere six weeks left for nominations, the inaugural Lincolnshire Food and Farming Excellence Awards stand ready to showcase the very best of Lincolnshire’s culinary and agricultural sectors.

Set to debut on 17th November at The Engine Shed in Lincoln, these awards will honour the dedication, innovation, and sheer hard work that individuals and firms have poured into these booming industries.

What differentiates these awards is their distinct self-nomination method. Firms and individuals are prompted to spotlight their own successes, stepping into the limelight to share their accomplishments with a panel of expert judges. Subsequently, these judges will embark on a ‘mystery shopping’ venture, personally reviewing the leading nominees in each category to guarantee a fair and transparent selection process.

“The Lincolnshire Food and Farming Excellence Awards serve as a stage for those who excel in their chosen fields,” commented Katrina Burrill, Director at Stonebow Media. “By using the self-nomination approach, we encourage local enterprises to display their achievements. In response, our judges will conduct hands-on evaluations of the top nominations in every category, adding an exciting dimension to the proceedings.”

In addition to celebrating the crème de la crème of Lincolnshire’s food, drink, and farming sectors, this event offers an excellent opportunity to forge new partnerships in this vibrant and ever-evolving industry.

We extend our deepest gratitude to our sponsors, including Duncan & Toplis, Masons Rural, Barclays Eagle Labs, Sills & Betteridge, Visual Print & Design, and Fizzco. Their invaluable support is pivotal to the success of this event. A few sponsorship opportunities still remain, and those keen to back this wonderful event are encouraged to contact us at [email protected].

Categories for the Lincolnshire Food and Farming Excellence Awards include:

Food Producer of the Year

Drinks Producer of the Year

Street Food / Takeaway of the Year

Farming Innovation Business of the Year

Sustainable Business of the Year

Farm Shop / Market of the Year

Restaurant of the Year

Pub / Bistro Food of the Year

Cafe of the Year

Bar / Pub of the Year (Wet Sales)

Future of Farming (Young Farmer)

Farm to Fork

Chef of the Year

For self-nominations, to secure your tickets, or for any further enquiries, please visit the official Lincolnshire Food and Farming Excellence Awards website.