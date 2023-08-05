Teenage Lincoln actor Harry Marcus loving life with the stars
Starred with Andrew Garfield, Aidan Turner, and Emma Watson
A teenage Lincoln actor who has been in films and television shows alongside Andrew Garfield, Aidan Turner, and Emma Watson has already enjoyed a plethora of ‘pinch me moments’ in his early career.
Harry Marcus, 19, grew up in Lincoln in a creative family. His dad Jamie Marcus and mum Julie run Lincoln Academy of Theatre Arts, while his 16-year-old sister Honey is a musician.
