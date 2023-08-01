The best and worst GPs across Lincolnshire according to patients

One practice has been ranked as amongst the worst in the country

A GP practice in Lincolnshire has been ranked as one of the worst in the country, with a mere quarter of its patients reporting a good experience.

From January to April this year, the NHS carried out a nationwide survey to evaluate the quality of care patients received from their local surgeries.

The results show that patient satisfaction across the UK is at the lowest point for the past six years.

Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite.