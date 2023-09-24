Beyond the legends: The real story of the Lincoln Imp

Steeped in mystery and legend, Lincoln Cathedral is not just an architectural marvel but also the home to the iconic Lincoln Imp carving—a cheeky figure shrouded in folklore, whose legendary backstory remains unknown to many.

Nestled above the shrine of St Hugh, the patron saint of Lincoln, in the cathedral’s east end, the Imp has been the subject of numerous tales over the 900 years the Cathedral stood proud atop the city.

