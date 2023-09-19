Grantham College vacates buildings due to ‘dangerous concrete’ concerns

Grantham College & University Centre has temporarily shut some areas of its buildings after a Department for Education (DfE) survey revealed the presence of potentially unsafe ‘dangerous concrete’.

Thousands of pupils across the country saw the start of their term disrupted by the discovery of Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC). The government has announced that a total of 174 schools have been found to have RAAC, with 98.6% of schools having returned the government’s surveys.

