Lincoln’s hidden treasures, from Thatcher’s spitting image to Roman altars
A rare glimpse into Lincolnshire’s cultural vault
The newly-renamed Lincoln Museum and the nearby Usher Gallery stand as cultural beacons in the heart of Lincoln, displaying a plethora of artistic works and historical artefacts.
But what many don’t realise is that these institutions are merely the tip of the iceberg. Hidden away in secure storage are millions of items, some of which rarely see the light of day. Lincolnshire County Council oversees this treasure trove, which includes thousands of artistic works and countless pieces of social history.
