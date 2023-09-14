Lincolnshire 30 Under 30: Judges navigate sea of talent to pick new cohort

Judging for Lincolnshire’s 30 Under 30 unveiled the finalists for 2023. A commendable list of 197 nominations emerged this year, but only 30 earned a spot.

The judging panel, consisting of event sponsors from Ringrose Law, Sparkhouse, and Streets Chartered Accountants, tackled the significant task of identifying Lincolnshire’s next standout young talents.

Members convened at Bells Tea Shop, where a traditional afternoon tea accompanied their deliberations. Exceptional standards and diverse talents marked the nominations, leaving a profound impression on them.

In anticipation of the celebratory event on 2nd November, finalists received discreet invitations for a photo session.

Katrina Burrill, Director at The Lincolnite and MyLocal, remarked, “Discovering such a vast array of young talent in Lincolnshire uplifts us.

“Our annual event stresses the significance of acknowledging and supporting these rising stars. I am privileged to play a part in this endeavour, and we extend our deepest gratitude to our sponsors. Their invaluable partnership is pivotal in translating our vision into action.”

Lincolnshire 30 Under 30 stands as a testament to the county’s brightest young individuals. Spotlighting their achievements, it also serves as a beacon of inspiration for others.