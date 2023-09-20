Public inquiry investigates long-standing dispute over Lincoln footpath

A public inquiry is underway into a long-standing dispute over a community footpath used as a shortcut from Middlebrook Estate to Doddington Road in Lincoln.

At the Tritton Road Showroom on Tuesday and Wednesday, residents and the landowner, Paul Hawes, presented their cases. Each side ardently defended its stance on the Boswell Drive path’s status as a public right of way or private property. During the inquiry, residents such as Ron Everett and George Gilbert shared poignant stories about how the footpath had been an integral part of their lives and the community for decades.

