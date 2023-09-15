Roads or kids? Lincolnshire County Council chooses highways funding over holiday activities

Lincolnshire County Councillors voted to allocate £10 million towards highway improvements, despite vocal calls for a portion of the funds to be used for children’s activities during school holidays.

Council leader Martin Hill (Conservative) led the motion, stating: “We are in the happy position of looking at what we’re going to do with this additional money. Highways are the major problem for us in the county.” Cllr Hill further argued that the council has consistently invested in highways over the last four years, totalling over £40 million.

