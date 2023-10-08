Addressing the silent epidemic: Insomnia trends and research in Lincolnshire
How Lincolnshire is at the forefront of research to combat the insomnia crisis
Plunging into a sea of restless nights, one-third of UK residents will grapple with insomnia at some point, according to the NHS.
In Lincolnshire, a palpable void in support echoes through the sleepless nights of its residents — a void that the Lincoln Sleep Research Centre is passionately striving to fill, illuminating paths to restful evenings and serene slumbers.
