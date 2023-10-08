Addressing the silent epidemic: Insomnia trends and research in Lincolnshire

The eagle-eyed among us may have noticed a few engraved stones placed at the site of the Fridays restaurant on Lincoln High Street, but have you ever wondered what the names on those stones represent?

The surname Burton can be seen on three stones at the building on Lincoln High Street, each saying the stone was laid by a different member of the Burton family in 1933.

This is the year that the original Burton store in Lincoln was built, and the names you see — Raymond, Stanley and Arnold — are the three sons of Sir Montague Burton, the founder of the famous British retailer.

Read the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite